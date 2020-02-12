ADK Fortune and Manforce team launch #YouAreNotAlone

People have different opinions about what is the limit of Public Display of Affection (PDA). With time, we have at least matured enough to not feel uncomfortable with a simple hug, holding of hands or a goodbye kiss at public places. The problem starts only when we cross the line. And it is not so much about disregarding other’s feelings but rather it’s putting oneself in danger thinking you are alone. What they forget is there is nothing private about the public place.