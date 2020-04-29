Chimp&z Inc founders launch ‘Yellophant Digital’

About her new collaborative venture, Preksha Seth, Co-founder, Yellophant Digital said, “Yellophant Digital is my 2nd venture into digital marketing. It is started with a very simple thought of being a launchpad for the start-up and SME industry of India. Collaborating with a global services agency like Chimp&z Inc to accomplish this thought is just what I needed. With the infrastructural support and the global outreach the agency has, I am really excited to partner with them. Our vision is to be the leading agency in the SME sector and provide a specialized agency model to cater to the specific needs of this industry. The aim is to revolutionize the way brands and entities look at the digital industry and provide growth to them by using dynamic creative solutions and data.”