Deccan Herald and Prajavani unveil ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ Season 4

Deccan Herald and Prajavani have launched the fourth edition of their food series Cuisines of Karnataka, presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil. The series celebrates the state’s diverse culinary heritage through 15 carefully curated dishes prepared by chefs Sihi Kahi Chandru, Oggarane Dabbi Murali, and Aadharsh Tatpati.

Advertisment

The video series explores the flavours of different regions—ranging from North Karnataka to the coastal belts—highlighting the history and culture behind each recipe. Each chef demonstrates the preparation process while sharing anecdotes that connect food with tradition.

The new season combines regional authenticity with storytelling, offering audiences a step-by-step guide to recreating the dishes at home. The initiative continues to spotlight Karnataka’s rich and varied cuisine, from its festive delicacies to its everyday meals, reinforcing the publications’ efforts to preserve and promote local food traditions.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)