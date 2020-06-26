Inega debuts India's first digital model, Nila

India’s first entrant into the world of digital fashion avatars.
Inega, India’s leading artist and talent management agency, today debuted India’s first digital model – Nila. Making her first appearance via her Instagram handle @nila.gram and via Inega’s official handle @inega.in, Nila marks India’s foray into the world of digital ramps, after other international digital influencers such as Lil Miquela and Imma Gram.
Speaking about her debut, Nila had this to say: “I am extremely grateful to the whole Inega team for welcoming me with open arms. More importantly, to ‘Team Nila’, my champions within Inega & Inega Prograde who nourish my personality. Together, they’ve conceptualised and launched me, a digital character, imbued with all the excitement and wonder of a child. I can’t wait to begin my interactions with the vast and multi-faceted world of brands, fashion, art, music, you name it!”
Ankit Mehta, CEO, Inega said, “The worlds of fashion and brand endorsements are extremely dynamic ones. With an ever-evolving preference palate and mindset, there is an appetite for newer experiences and concepts. After 20 years of launching and managing unique and talented individuals who represent the wide expanse of India and the world, we believe the time is right for Nila.”
He also added, “Within hours of her debut, Nila has already garnered interest from some of the leading fashion brands of the country. Globally, brands such as Valentino, Dior and Prada have already welcomed virtual models into their campaigns, to complement real models. We believe there is a huge opportunity to create a parallel alternative within the fashion industry. From brand endorsements in static and motion media, to virtual fashion shows, Nila is set to revolutionise the norms of the industry.”
Nila’s representing agency, Inega was the first to represent international models in India, set up a board for transgender models and curvy models. Inega represents creative artists such as photographers, stylists and hair and makeup artists. They also have a separate talent division representing actors and writers. Apart from management services, the company also runs Inega Production – a full-service production vertical that creates static and motion content for brands, and Inega Prograde – offering post-production services of compositing, computer graphics and retouching. These 3 divisions combined are uniquely placed to offer clients turnkey visual communication solutions.
(We got this information from a press release.)