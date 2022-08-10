OMD and Teads run Cookieless test campaign for Nissan India shows promising results

In the Asia-Pacific region alone, 35% of the web traffic is already not using third-party cookies*.
Teads announced today the results of a cookieless test campaign in partnership with OMD for its client, Nissan (India). This is as part of Nissan’s transition towards the cookieless era in India.
Implemented during the fourth quarters of 2021, Nissan conducted an A/B test of cookieless (contextual) vs cookie-based strategies for its Nissan Magnite campaign. The campaign was set up to test the effectiveness of contextual targeting with over 500 contextual segments, and Teads’ Cookieless Translator. Teads’ Cookieless Translator is an easy-to-use tool to build custom audiences without third-party cookies, the first of its kind the world over.
OMG worked through the initial audience and targeting approach, followed by Teads fine-tuning the audience selection through analysis within the Cookieless Translator. The audiences were segmented into two groups with similar interest and demographic characteristics and were exposed to ads in video and display formats. The only difference between them was the use of cookies in one group and the cookieless segmentation in the other.
Overall, the campaign delivered impressive results and have reflected the tool’s ability to match and achieve better performance in today’s cookieless world. Alongside Teads contextual targeting, the campaign achieved a high Clickthrough Rate (CTR) of 0.48% (vs 0.34%) and low Effective Cost per Click (eCPC) of INR 30.9 (vs INR 36.33). It was remarkable to note that the eCPC was 15% lower, reflecting a cost efficiency through the implementation of the cookieless strategy. Media performance was also significantly increased in terms of higher viewability (78.03% vs 73.28%) and longer in-view time (8.71s vs 8.37s).
“With the ever-changing dynamics of the digital ecosystem, we at OMD were keen to explore the depths of cookieless offerings by Teads for our client, Nissan Motors. Existing audience insights for the Nissan Magnite coupled with the targeting strategies recommended by the Teads Cookieless Translator paved the way to executing India’s 1st ever cookieless targeted campaign in the Auto segment” said Siddharth Dhawan, Director Media Planning at OMD India.
‘Nissan India have proven the effectiveness of multiple cookieless targeting strategies with a contextual topic approach and the Teads Cookieless Translator. They are now among the pioneering brands to transition to a 100% cookieless approach that covers all their targeting needs in a fully sustainable way” said Benjamin Rehberg, Head of Data APAC & JP at Teads.
As third-party cookies are slowly phased out and the demand for data privacy is reaching its peak, brands cannot solely rely on traditional audience segments that heavily rely on third-party cookies anymore. Instead, cookieless solutions are readily available at Teads, in addition to the potential for optimization and cost savings alongside reaching relevant audiences.
Nissan India now runs 100% of their campaigns cookieless with Teads.
