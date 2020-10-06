Pandemic Love; Emerging Trends in the Condom Industry

On the fluctuation in sales numbers, the company spokesperson Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma said, “Yes, the numbers have been fluctuating since the lockdown, however its temporary owing to basic restrictions and apprehensions that the pandemic has brought about amongst individuals. The nation was on a standstill with the lockdown. Now each one of us is getting accustomed to the new normal and adapting ourselves back to routine and regular lifestyle, the brand is witnessing a steady growth in sales, In the month of August unlike category & other rest of the brands we have seen 2% positive growth and spike in Market Share going upto approximately 32%."