PubMatic releases audience encore to activate first-party data programmatically

Premium digital technology company PubMatic, today announced the launch of Audience Encore, a new solution that significantly changes the way publishers monetize audience data. PubMatic is the first SSP to allow publishers to activate both data and inventory across major programmatic channels including desktop, video and mobile. Buyers and sellers transact via deal IDs, creating an efficient and secure process that offers more control and monetization potential for publishers and data companies across the platform, without data leakage. Partners including National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the US, Investing Channel, Audigent, H Code, and Lotame have already signed on to use Audience Encore.