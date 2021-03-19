RedMi innovation in the Times of India creates the right impact

RedMi released an exclusive Innovation in The Times of India to mark a special occasion: the Unboxing of its new Note 10 Series smartphones.
The Redmi Note 10 series, the latest offering from Xiaomi, includes three new smartphones - Redmi Note 10 (starts at ₹11,999), Redmi Note 10 Pro (starts at ₹15,999) and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (starts at 18,999).
Xiaomi’s brief was to create excitement and reader engagement around these three feature-packed new phones. Replicating the phone unboxing experience through Print was also another crucial mandate.
To achieve the same, RedMi released the exclusive Glazed French Window Innovation in the Top 8 editions of The Times of India. This format provided an engaging and highly impactful Unboxing experience through Print. The top flaps of the Glazed French Window were of special Glossy Newsprint – giving the Innovation a premium and upmarket feel, in sync with the new RedMi phones.
This Innovation straddled the Print ad the Digital space with equal elan. The Innovation created the right buzz on social media platforms, earning RedMi substantial Earned Media coverage.
On Twitter, Manu Kumar Jain, Global Vice President Xiaomi and MD Xiaomi India, unleashed a wave of excitement when he urged people to post their pics with the TOI Innovation. 10 lucky respondents would receive the Xiaomi F-Code (which would entitle them to buy the Xiaomi phones directly from the official website without waiting for flash sales). Following this announcement, people started posting their pics alongwith TOI Innovation on Twitter. It not only generated goodwill for RedMi Brand but also led to an uptick in the engagement quotient.
Speaking on the Innovation Impact, Sandeep KS, Associate Director - Redmi Marketing said “Our idea was to marry a smartphone unboxing experience with a format that can be enjoyed by consumers across the country. Times of India being the most read national daily was the ideal choice to execute this revolutionary front page innovation idea for a revolutionary product like Redmi Note 10 Pro Max for the first time ever for a smartphone”.