RedMi innovation in the Times of India creates the right impact

On Twitter, Manu Kumar Jain, Global Vice President Xiaomi and MD Xiaomi India, unleashed a wave of excitement when he urged people to post their pics with the TOI Innovation. 10 lucky respondents would receive the Xiaomi F-Code (which would entitle them to buy the Xiaomi phones directly from the official website without waiting for flash sales). Following this announcement, people started posting their pics alongwith TOI Innovation on Twitter. It not only generated goodwill for RedMi Brand but also led to an uptick in the engagement quotient.