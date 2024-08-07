Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate of William Grant & Sons

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Crosshairs Communication has recently secured the public relations account for William Grant & Sons, a family-owned Scottish company renowned for its world-class portfolio of premium spirits.
William Grant & Sons boasts a rich legacy spanning over 130 years, crafting some of the finest spirits globally, including brands such as Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, and Tullamore D.E.W. Their dedication to quality, innovation, and craftsmanship has positioned them as a leader in the spirits industry.
Crosshair Communication is a PR agency headquartered in Delhi, India with a presence in Mumbai and an affiliate network that provides access all over India. With over fifteen years of experience, Crosshairs Communication handles lifestyle and corporate PR and SM mandate, giving a 360-degree approach to a brand.
The broad range of services include public relations, media outreach, strategic consultancy, communications strategy, press release curation, written and digital content creation, influencer management, social media and digital strategy, events and experiences, guest list management and cross-brand collaborations.