Competitive Landscape

Main Competitors Pepsi – Youthful, American, celebrity-driven.

– Youthful, American, celebrity-driven. Coca-Cola – More universal, emotionally soft.

– More universal, emotionally soft. Local revivals like Campa Cola – Limited impact, more nostalgia-driven.

– Limited impact, more nostalgia-driven. Big Cola / Private labels – Price competition, but not brand strength. Thums Up's Edge Differentiated taste profile

Strong cultural roots

Consistent positioning

Powerful brand equity built over 4+ decades

Consumer Perception & Emotional Connect

Known as the “Indian cola” — rooted in local identity.

— rooted in local identity. Preferred by consumers who want a stronger, bolder alternative to Coke or Pepsi.

to Coke or Pepsi. Deep resonance with youth in small towns, blue-collar workers, and cola purists .

. Symbol of Indian resilience and masculinity, especially among older millennials and Gen X.

Challenges & Strategic Responses

Challenges Internal brand conflict post Coca-Cola acquisition.

Category stagnation due to sugar backlash and health concerns .

. Rising demand for juices, energy drinks, and low-calorie beverages. Strategic Moves Coca-Cola allowed Thums Up to retain distinct brand identity.

Introduction of Thums Up Charged – slightly stronger and marketed as an “energy cola”.

– slightly stronger and marketed as an “energy cola”. Explored sugar-free variants , but limited traction.

, but limited traction. Leveraged regional celebrities (e.g., Mahesh Babu for South India).

Impact & Market Share

Thums Up has been India's No. 1 cola brand by volume for over a decade.

for over a decade. As of 2024, commands ~40% market share in the cola segment , higher than Coca-Cola or Pepsi.

, higher than Coca-Cola or Pepsi. One of Coca-Cola India's top-selling brands globally.

The only Indian-origin soft drink brand with pan-India success and global ownership.

Key Learnings

Cultural resonance is more powerful than global sheen. Bold, consistent brand positioning over decades builds deep trust. Indian consumers appreciate “glocal” brands—global ownership with local roots. Taste matters: A differentiated flavor profile creates loyalty in an undifferentiated category. Owning a psychological space (power, masculinity, challenge) can give a clear competitive edge.

Summary

Thums Up's India story is about national identity, resilience, and authenticity. Launched to fill a void left by Coca-Cola, it built its own iconic place in Indian culture. Despite being acquired by Coca-Cola, Thums Up held its ground—proving that homegrown brands can beat global giants by staying true to their DNA. With its thunderous taste and bold attitude, Thums Up remains a symbol of India's taste for strength.