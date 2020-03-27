Viral Diaries: "I chat a lot less and get more done"

When you come on a call, you spend the first few minutes to know how each one of us is doing. Before the meeting starts, you can look at the faces and make (figure) out how they are doing. That’s, in a way, very important.

The interactions are all organic. These things are best left organic, and shouldn’t be turned into a process. It’s more like parenting, and you should be always available for calls, instead of going around digging information. Right now, the most important thing for me is, I should be accessible. It could be for work, or just a chat.

Also, I don’t like it when people turn off the video during video calls. It’s nice to look at everybody’s faces, whichever part of the house they are speaking from. I like it if the children walk in, or some food arrives. There’s a sense of intimacy in there.