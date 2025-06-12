Reach without context is just noise: Marico’s Ankit Desai

Reach in marketing refers to the total number of unique individuals or users exposed to a specific marketing message, content, or advertisement within a defined timeframe. It serves a crucial role in the overall journey of your branded messages.

Ankit Desai, head of media and digital marketing at Marico, recently discussed the significance of reach in a detailed LinkedIn post. In his post, he advocates for a critical reevaluation of the term and asserts that marketers must cease pursuing reach inappropriately.

“We must stop chasing the wrong way. Because when we do, we lose what makes it truly powerful: its ability to build memory, drive salience, and grow market share.”

“Not all reach is created equal".

He suggests that in a time characterised by performance pressure and reduced budgets, the natural tendency is to prioritise cost optimisation. Narrower targeting, lower CPMs, and quicker conversions are prevalent on dashboards. However, that perspective is limited.

“Real growth comes from the audiences we often ignore — the light buyers, the switchers, the unaware. Winning brands don’t just focus on conversion. They focus on penetration. They make themselves known across more people, more need states, and even to those not currently 'in-market.' Because brand-building isn’t about precision; it’s about scale, memory, and future preference,” he writes.

He further explains that frequency alone does not drive significant change. Indeed, frequency devoid of relevance can turn into a burden, leading to irritation, repetition, or invisibility.

He says that meaningful reach reinforces rather than merely repeats. It fosters recall, cultivates familiarity, and prepares the consumer for the purchasing moment, whenever it may occur.

Instead of measuring impressions, he suggests that marketers must ask deeper questions, such as is each touchpoint is adding something useful or new? Are we reinforcing a benefit or situational need? Are we showing up in ways that match the consumer’s context?

Strive for brand fluency

Desai asserts that fluent brands are those that present themselves clearly and consistently throughout their creative expressions, to the extent that even without the logo, their identity remains recognisable.

“That’s where distinctive brand assets (DBAs) — colours, logos, jingles, packaging — and Category Entry Points (CEPs) — use cases, moments, and needs — come into play.”

He calls for marketers to consider whether the ad clearly embodies their brand identity. Are you embedding the right usage contexts? Are you reinforcing memory, or just blending in? He asks.

He further adds that even having a multi-screen presence does not guarantee relevance. “It’s not about where you're seen, but when and why. The power lies in owning contexts that trigger purchase, not just digital moments, but life moments.”

He points out that reach encompasses more than merely the number of individuals who view your message. It concerns the meaningful, memorable, and "strategic impact your brand has" on their perceptions.

“Reach is not about coverage. It’s about the conversion of memory into choice. So the challenge before us isn’t to chase volume. It’s to build salience. Let’s treat reach not as a checkbox, but as the foundation of brand growth,” says Desai.