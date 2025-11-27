Škoda and BBH India roll out ‘Mind Drive’ hypnosis experience for Octavia RS fans

Skoda Auto India, in partnership with BBH India, has launched ‘Mind Drive’, an experience that uses guided hypnosis to simulate the feeling of driving the Octavia RS. The activation builds on the brand’s ‘Heartbreak’ campaign, which emerged after the model sold out within minutes of its recent release.

‘Mind Drive’ was developed after many enthusiasts were unable to reserve the car during its limited run. In response, Škoda and BBH India created an exercise that allows participants to imagine the drive through audio cues, sensory prompts and guided narration. The session was designed with hypnotherapist Danish Sheikh.

Through the experience, users are led to visualise the engine sound, acceleration and road dynamics, offering a substitute for the test drive that many fans could not secure.

Speaking about the campaign, Ashish Gupta, brand director, Škoda Auto India, said: “The Octavia RS has always been an iconic nameplate for us, one that has created a special cult of enthusiasts over the years. The overwhelming response to its return once again demonstrated the strength of this fandom and the emotional bond they share with the RS. With ‘Mind Drive’, we wanted to recognise that passion and offer fans a unique way to experience the RS spirit, even without being behind the wheel.



At Škoda, we remain committed to creating thoughtful, engaging, and innovative experiences that strengthen our connection with the community, and ‘Mind Drive’ is a natural extension of that approach, celebrating the enduring love and passion the Octavia RS continues to inspire.”

Parikshit Bhattaccharya, chief creative officer, BBH India, said: “Škoda has earned tremendous brand love in India, and our ‘Heartbreak’ campaign for the Octavia RS unlocked a new dimension of engagement. With ‘Mind Drive,’ we bring the Octavia RS experience to countless enthusiasts who couldn’t secure a test drive, let alone a booking. Experiences are the future, and with ‘Heartbreak’ that integrates storytelling with sensory engagement, we believe we’ve set a new benchmark for emotional and experiential brand storytelling.”

‘Mind Drive’ sits within the broader ‘Heartbreak’ campaign, which has included earlier extensions such as the Octavia RS Non-Owner’s Manual and the Driver’s Seat Perfume.