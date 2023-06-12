Aisle urges men to embrace slow dating in its new campaign

The ad builds upon the success of the , which shed light previous campaign on the importance of taking the time to know someone before getting into a relationship with them.
Aisle is breaking new ground with its latest thought-provoking addition to the campaign on slow dating titled ‘Careful Before Committing’. It flips the perspective to show how slow dating applies to men as well, and not just women. The ad builds upon the success of the , which shed light previous campaign on the importance of taking the time to know someone before getting into a relationship with them.
In the riveting short film, we witness a seemingly innocent encounter between a man and a woman at a bustling café. As the story unfolds, it becomes evident that the woman is systematically manipulating his behaviour, subtly controlling his choices and demanding that he conforms to her whims. This reversal challenges societal norms and exposes the uncomfortable truth that anyone can fall victim to toxic dynamics.
The role reversal sends a clear message: no matter your gender, slow dating is paramount. Rushing into relationships can blind us to the warning signs of a toxic relationship. Aisle’s second ‘Careful Before Committing’ campaign serves as a poignant reminder to prioritise healthy emotional connections before embarking on long-term commitments. It serves as a powerful cautionary tale for those who might sacrifice their true selves for the sake of pleasing another.
"We believe that romantic relationships are built on a foundation of trust, honesty and mutual respect from both sides," affirms Able Joseph, Aisle’s founder. “It’s important that our members take their time to truly get to know potential partners before diving head-first into the possibilities of a shared future. Our hope in creating the ad is to encourage all of our users to be vigilant and introspective before committing."
At Aisle, our dedication to provide a meaningful, slow dating experience remains unwavering. We empower our members with tools to verify their profiles and connect with others who have done the same. Through this campaign, we aspire to cultivate a dating community that cherishes emotional connections and prioritises the time needed to foster genuine relationships. Because when it comes to dating, slow is better than speed, any day.