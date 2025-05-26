amanté’s new campaign highlights versatility in women’s wear

amanté has launched a new campaign titled "Made Like You," focusing on versatility in women's clothing. The campaign highlights products ranging from lingerie and loungewear to shapewear and athleisure. It aims to reflect the everyday needs and roles of modern women, with a collection designed for comfort, functionality, and adaptability.

The "Made Like You" campaign film follows a group of friends through everyday moments, from morning to evening. Set to an upbeat soundtrack, the video shows scenes of daily life and female friendships.

The film shows women in everyday situations — dancing, relaxing by the pool, doing yoga, and spending time together. The visuals are set to a fast-paced track that matches their movements, highlighting how amanté’s products are designed for comfort and ease.

The new includes a vibrant update across panty packs, shapewear, outerwear, sleepwear, loungewear, and swimwear.