Amul’s deep dive into the Maharashtra market with Wit and Chai

Mohit Ghate, co-founder of Wit and Chai, speaks about the agency’s Amul Maharashtra account, their approach to the brand and plans ahead.
Amul, India's iconic dairy brand, has long been celebrated for its innovative marketing strategies, particularly its use of the beloved ‘Amul Girl’ in its advertisements.
However, in recent years, the brand’s attention has shifted to regional markets, with Maharashtra emerging as a key focus. In an interaction with afaqs!, Mohit Ghate, co-founder of Wit and Chai- the agency that handles Amul Maharashtra’s account, speaks about the significance of Maharashtra for Amul and the unique approach taken to capture the hearts of Maharashtrians.
According to Ghate, Maharashtra presents itself as a lucrative market for Amul. He says the brand has adopted a tailored marketing approach, moving beyond mere translation of national campaigns to crafting content that resonates deeply with the local sensibilities of Maharashtrians.
Maharashtra Day is an important event in the lives of thousands of Mahrashtrians. To mark the occasion, the brand has launched a regional campaign that draws insights and inspiration directly from the state's cultural tapestry.
Some of the illustrations would remind people of the ‘Amul Girl’ - the brainchild of Sylvester da Cunha- an Indian advertising professional and theatre personality. The ‘Amul Girl’ was launched in the 1960’s but five decades later, the mascot is still actively used in the brand’s national-level advertising and communication efforts.
While the illustration style of the campaign matches that of Amul’s national campaigns, Wit and Chai have navigated the delicate balance of leveraging this imagery while respecting Amul's intellectual property rights, says Ghate.
Ghate clarifies that the main character of the campaign differs from the ‘Amul Girl’. “There's a clear-cut distinction about the ‘Amul Girl’ which is her haircut, her ponytail, and so on and so forth. The illustration style is kept consistent for the familiarity but we have not used the ‘Amul Girl’,” he explains.
“So it's a blessing for us that we've gotten to use the illustration style of the ‘Amul Girl’. The ‘Amul Girl’ is an IP that is owned by Amul and is best delivered by DaCunha. However, when we reached out to Amul, they told us that except for the ‘Amul Girl’, the rest of the ‘illustration style’ can be used by us. Based on that we've tried creating this campaign where the familiarity of Amul topicals is evident but the campaign itself goes way beyond that,” he explains.
“Our thought process was that Maharashtra has had significant events that need to be celebrated, that need to be talked about, that need to be shown, in order to fully utilise the illustration style of ‘Amul Girl’,” he adds.
The campaign, which will have a total of 11 creatives, will primarily be launched on Amul’s Marathi social media pages. “We are looking at some newspaper insertions but that is not fixed yet,” explains Ghate.
Ghate states that while the agency has been working with Amul for the past three years, this year the brand is aiming at delving deeper into every single district of Maharashtra.
Speaking about why the brand is choosing to converse in native Marathi, Ghate explains, “This time, we are really going into the interiors, understanding what people of Maharashtra are all about and giving it back to them. So, while certain parts of Maharashtra might be able to connect with Hindi or English. However, Marathi people in their day-to-day lives are using Marathi language to converse with each other. We want to reach their hearts instead of their minds, which has been the core of all of this.”
He further mentions that when the agency started working with Amul, three years ago, both the agency and the brand were trying to figure out how to execute this. “This hasn't been done by any brand across India or anywhere in the world, where the brands have gone extremely regional to create advertising that caters to specific regional audiences. I believe that Amul resonated really well with us and it has been a joint exercise of observing, creating and executing.”