Chupa Chups unveils ‘impossible’ lollipop to launch new wrapper

Chupa Chups is known for its iconic lollipops, but it is also notorious for something else: its wrappers. For years, people on social media have complained about how frustrating and difficult it is to get the plastic off the candy. To fix this problem, the brand has created a new, easier-to-open wrapper design. However, rather than simply announcing the update in a conventional manner, the brand chose to turn it into a joke. They teamed up with creative agency BBH London to launch an ironic digital packaging campaign called Chupa Chups Impossible.

The 'impossible' lollipop

The ad features real people expressing frustration as they attempt to open a regular Chupa Chups, ultimately delivering the punchline: "The Chupa Chups struggle is real. So to launch our new, easier-to-open wrapper, we made it much, much worse." The film outlines the absurd process behind making these special lollipops virtually impossible to open. The candy is encased in a carbon-fibre core and wrapped in the same material used for bulletproof vests. Additionally, it is coated in silicon carbide and subjected to a hydraulic press to ensure it cannot be opened by fire, blades, or human strength.

Unveiling the new packaging strategy

Hidden deep inside this crazy, indestructible shell is the real news: the new, easy-to-open 'Chupa Chups wrapper'. By doing this, the brand playfully acknowledged years of complaints and turned a boring product update into a cultural moment that people actually want to share.

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraães, ECD at BBH London, which created this campaign, says: “This is one of those stupidly brilliant ideas, where doing the complete opposite of what you should do is the obvious answer. The craft and the length the team has gone to double down on this joke is what makes it stand out.”

Driving the #ChupaSpeedChallenge on social media

Chupa Chups sent these 'impossible' lollipops to famous YouTubers, such as The Hydraulic Press Channel and Kenny Deuss, to spread the word about the campaign. At the same time, the brand encouraged everyone else to participate in the #ChupaSpeedChallenge by timing how quickly they could open the new wrappers and sharing their videos online. To ensure that the right audience noticed the campaign, the brand even responded directly to previous social media posts where fans had expressed dissatisfaction with the old lollipop packaging.