Coca-Cola brings back Rimzim Jeera with RD Burman classic

Coca-cola India has brought back Rimzim Jeera, a brand originally introduced by Parle in the 1980s and later acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 1993. The beverage was discontinued in the early 2000s as the company shifted focus to other labels in its portfolio.

The relaunch comes amid renewed consumer interest in local flavours and the rise of regional players in the jeera-based beverage category. In recent years, Lahori Zeera, owned by Archian Foods, has gained significant traction, particularly among younger consumers in the value segment. Other competitors in the space include Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala (Shankar Group), Jeeru (Xotik Flavours), Campa Jeera (Reliance Consumer Products), PepsiCo’s Nimbooz Masala Soda and Dabur’s Hajmola Zeera.

Coca-Cola’s new campaign for Rimzim Jeera carries the line 'Jeere mein heera, Rimzim Jeera' and reworks R.D. Burman’s track Duniya Mein Logo Ko, replacing the refrain with a stylised 'Jeeeeera'. The brand film features everyday consumption moments and centres on the drink’s cumin flavour.

Sobhanjeet Rath, senior director, Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said: “With a legacy that goes back over 70 years, Rimzim is back with a bang! The intent with this campaign was to create something fun and playful, that’s fundamentally anchored in Rimzim’s homegrown strong jeera taste. The new spin on a popular RD Burman track, creates an irresistible ‘earworm’. Once you hear it, you can’t un-hear jeeraaaa!. The idea is simple. Jeera mein heera.. Rimzim Jeera”

The brand film’s director, Abhijit Sudhakar, ZigZag Films, said: “Created by rhythm and spiced by Rimzim! This project was all about capturing the infectious joy of a great beat and the OG drink. We had an absolute blast on this film, and it was collaborative in the truest sense of the word. Both agency and client were on board with the treatment, and we collectively ideated to elevate the film. It’s a high-energy celebration that I hope the audience enjoys watching as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Tanima Kohli, creative at Talented said: “Rimzim Jeera’s relaunch was quite literally a blast from the past. And that’s exactly how we approached it. In a beverage landscape full of sameness, we leaned into its madness and let instinct lead the way. From the choice of music to the edit and its pace, every decision was made to create a hypnotic film that keeps you hooked till the very last second and leaves you singing nothing but Rimzim Jeeeeeeeera.”

Rimzim is positioned as one of India’s early ready-to-drink ethnic flavoured beverages inspired by jeera. The product is available in a 250 ml pack priced at INR 10. The campaign will run across digital, social media, outdoor and in-store platforms.