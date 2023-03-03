Coca-Cola Zero Sugar onboards youth icon Tiger Shroff with a new campaign

He will further aid the brand in establishing resonance with the youth and millennials in India.
The iconic Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar is all set to refresh hundreds of millions of fans in India with its new campaign ‘Best Taste Ever?’. Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar brings together the best of both worlds – no calorie beverage option for consumers seeking a balanced lifestyle along with the relishing iconic taste of Coca-Cola. In less than a year, it has become immensely popular among the Indian youth, owing to its great taste.
As a part of its latest campaign ‘Best Taste Ever?’, The brand has associated with Tiger Shroff, the youth icon, for Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar. He will further aid the brand in establishing resonance with the youth and millennials in India.
In line with the company’s ‘Beverages for Life’ strategy, the product innovation also supports the company’s continued efforts to increase no-and low-calorie beverage options for people looking to lead a balanced lifestyle yet relish the iconic taste of Coca-Cola.
Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Kaushik Prasad, Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola India said, “We are excited to offer Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, our best offering yet that is closest to the original taste of Coca-Cola with no calories. We want to offer choice so consumers can enjoy the great taste of Coca-Cola without the sugar. For many people, it’s surprising to hear that a zero sugar variant of Coke actually exists, that tastes like the real thing! Well, you will have to try it yourself to find out.”
Tiger Shroff, in the new campaign, brings his own exuberance and freshness to the brand, he is a fitness icon and like most youngsters, would not want to compromise on experiencing great taste. The integrated marketing campaign aims at sparking conversations around Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, while highlighting that the taste of the beverage is so good that it’s hard to resist. The campaign is live across television, digital, outdoor, social media and retail.
The dashing Tiger Shroff, Indian film actor and MMA promoter said, “I am ecstatic to partner with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The beverage is a perfect amalgamation of fantastic taste without many calories, making it irresistible.
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India said, “When we told people, it’s zero sugar but has the same great original taste, the reaction we got was, “Really?”. So, we built the whole idea for Coke Zero on this great surprise. It was super fun to collaborate with Tiger to bring this fun idea to life. We will see way more things on this idea in the near future, so stay glued to the great taste, literally.”