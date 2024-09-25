Flipkart pulls controversial meme ad amid misandry backlash

In a bid to promote its ‘Big Billion Day’ sale, Flipkart recently launched an animated video that has sparked controversy over its portrayal of relationships and humour. The ad features a woman who has splurged on numerous bags during the sale, leading her to dread the moment she reveals her purchases to her husband.

The video mimics popular meme formats showcasing quirky storage solutions, often with humorous commentary. However, the video takes a troubling turn when the character uses derogatory terms to describe her husband, while comically building a storage space to hide her new “special friend.”

Despite the brand's intention to tap into the viral trend of animated meme videos, the reception has been overwhelmingly negative. In response, Flipkart has since deleted the video and issued an official apology on X, stating, "We’re sorry for the offending video, which was posted in error, and (we) took it down as soon as we realised our mistake. We will do better in the future."

Viewers have labelled the content as "shameful" and "misandrist," with many finding the depiction of the husband as "Aalsi" (lazy), "Kambakkht" (worthless) and "Bewakoof Pati" (dumb husband) particularly offensive.

The NCMIndia Council for Men Affairs, a non-profit advocating for equal rights, condemned the ad on X, calling it toxic and demanding an apology from Flipkart. They expressed concern that such portrayals contribute to harmful stereotypes and relationships.

So @Flipkart deleted this misandrist post. But what was the logic behind even posting such toxic video addressing a Husband as Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati. They must apologise for this and hope they will not repeat it. Misandry will Not be Tolerated Anymore. https://t.co/GwiEzgdMEH pic.twitter.com/fLf8KywE0e — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) September 23, 2024

While using memes in advertising has become a trend, as seen with the recent Swiggy ‘memeverse’ and Nykaa x Ganji Chudail collaboration, Flipkart's attempt to join the conversation has backfired, prompting calls for greater sensitivity in marketing communications.

Speaking to afaqs!, Pragati Rana, head of originals and regional creative officer at TGTHR, emphasised the complexity of meme culture, stating, "Meme culture is fantastic and fascinating, acting as micro-nuclear conversation bombs when combined with humour, wit, and everyday insights. However, not all memes are enjoyable, and not all content created with them succeeds." This highlights the need for brands to carefully navigate the fine line between humour and offence in their marketing strategies.