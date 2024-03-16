Former Lowe Lintas Chairman Fali Vakeel passes away

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vakeel, an ad veteran, was appointed as the Chairman of the agency in 2011.
Often called 'Last of the Mad Men in Indian advertising’ by his colleagues, Fali contributed significantly to Lintas' growth before he quit advertising in 2016. Brought up in Mumbai, the ad veteran, has also worked for JWT and McCann in London. However, returned to India in the early 80s.
Vakeel's funeral will take place at the Parsi Prayer Hall in Mumbai's Worli area at 3:40 pm and Uthumna will be held on Sunday at the Parsi prayer Hall at 3:40 pm, informs his family.