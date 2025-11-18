Havas CEO Bolloré denies talks with WPP

"Given the recent press coverage... and the questions we've received from colleagues and clients, we want to clarify that we are not in discussions with WPP,” Reuters cited Havas CEO Yannick Bolloré as saying in a memo to employees.

The statement shuts down global media reports about Havas investing in the ad agency group WPP.

The development, and the subsequent rebuttal, come at a time when Omnicom’s acquisition of IPG is entering its final stages and is set to make the former the world’s biggest agency holding group by revenue.