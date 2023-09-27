Hotcult bags creative & digital mandate of VANTO

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch in Hyderabad.
Hotcult will be responsible for devising consumer insight mapping, defining brand architecture, establishing the go-to-market (GTM) approach, and formulating the overarching brand and launch strategy. This will also include creating cornerstone digital & creative campaigns, Social Media, online response management and Performance management, among other things.
Speaking on the partnership, Gautam Reddy, founder, Hotcult, said, "It is always an honour when a client trusts you with their brand and gives you the complete communication mandate – strategic, creative & social. We are delighted to introduce this unprecedented level of luxury to India. This strategic move perfectly aligns with our vision to raise the brand to a coveted status among lifestyle and luxury enthusiasts nationwide. As Hyderabad emerges as a prominent destination in the luxury segment, akin to Delhi and other major metros, we are poised to be at the forefront of this exciting development.”
"We are elated and excited with the VANTO win. Armed with a deep understanding of their target audience and preferences, we've constructed an insightful cultural framework as a part of our content strategy. We’ve already created a distinctive world for VANTO in the ultra-premium furniture category and have crafted the brand positioning. We're eagerly anticipating creating compelling content for all marketing and communication touch points. This wouldn't have been possible without the trust of our valued clients”, said Rupesh Kashyap, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer, Hotcult”.
Adith Linga, COO, VANTO commented, "PAD Group (parent company of Hotcult) has orchestrated remarkable triumphs for numerous top-tier Indian brands, many of which have emerged as pioneers in their domains. Hotcult's deep understanding of our sector aligns seamlessly with our vision, making them the perfect partner. We eagerly look forward to a dynamic and fruitful long-term alliance with them".
VANTO is a renowned luxury brand from Furniture World Group and is known for its innovation & meticulous curation of lifestyle products from around the world.
PAD has worked with some of the finest national brands across sectors. The Agency has serviced 300+ clients, which include Paytm, Dabur, Ecolink by Philips, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Viacom 18, Mantri, Raheja Mindspace, Holland & Barrett, Grenade India, Ratnadeep Retail, My Home Group, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, Narayana Educational Institutions, Star Maa, Zee Telugu, AHA and many more.