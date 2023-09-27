Hotcult bags creative & digital mandate of VANTO

Speaking on the partnership, Gautam Reddy, founder, Hotcult, said, "It is always an honour when a client trusts you with their brand and gives you the complete communication mandate – strategic, creative & social. We are delighted to introduce this unprecedented level of luxury to India. This strategic move perfectly aligns with our vision to raise the brand to a coveted status among lifestyle and luxury enthusiasts nationwide. As Hyderabad emerges as a prominent destination in the luxury segment, akin to Delhi and other major metros, we are poised to be at the forefront of this exciting development.”