How The Ad Club has evolved over decades under Bipin Pandit

Pandit talks about his stint with the industry body, and how it has evolved.
Bipin Pandit, COO of The Advertising Club, has been with the organisation for 25 years now. He joined the industry body in 1998, and has helped manage and scale various events.
Speaking to afaqs! on the back of completing 25 years with the organisation, Pandit says that he is thankful for the managing committee members, presidents, the team at The Ad Club Secretariat, and all his friends in the communication industry.
“It feels great, the journey has been more than satisfying. I’ve learned a lot from my seniors and peers in the industry. When I interact with them, I feel there is quite a lot to learn by just observing and listening to them. I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with some of the finest communicators,” shares Pandit.
“It has been fantastic to work with an organisation that is 68 years old. It is rated as the busiest and biggest association of its kind in the world.”
How The Ad Club has evolved over the years
As per Pandit, when he started his journey with The Ad Club, it was known for the Abby Awards.
“The Ad Club is skilled in organising events of great stature. Hence, The Ad Club Secretariat was also chosen to be the secretariat of the ‘Ad Asia Jaipur’, one of the world’s biggest advertising events, by none other than the legendary Pradeep Guha. I take a lot of pride in that, because it was like hosting three Effies and Emvies together.”
So far, the body has hosted 850 events, including 22 Effies, 21 Emvies, 10 Abbys (when it was a solo event), 14 Goafests, 12 AdAsias, three Marquees, and 500-plus judging sessions.
Pandit informs that a seven-member team executes all these events. The managing committee works on an honorary basis and gives more than 100% of their time to the club.
“We’re an association based on the no profit and no loss principle. We intend to raise the industry standards. Our revenue depends on the sponsorships we get for awards, entry money, as well as the sale of donor passes.”
On how the credibility of advertising awards can be raised, Pandit says, “These are the days of collaboration and co-creation. The fact that we’ve tied up with The One Show for the Abby Awards shows the credibility of our awards. The entity is now known as The Abby One Show Awards. Credibility also depends on the kind of jury we get on board.”
What’s next?
As per Pandit, one of the biggest challenges the industry is facing today, is that of talent retention. Hence, his organisation is trying its best to inspire and motivate the country’s young talent.
The organisation has tied up with various business schools and colleges to motivate and pull young talent for the industry.
Pandit also reveals that they plan on conducting a ‘Masterclass of Effies’, where the winners of Grand and Gold Effies will talk about their case studies.