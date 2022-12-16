Instor India appoints Prashant Jain as chief operating officer

Prashant Jain, chief operating officer, Instor by Kider India Pvt. Ltd., said, “I am very excited to join Instor by Kider India’s team and take on this new challenge and responsibility. They have a great team with industry-leading infrastructure and reputation. The company is uniquely positioned given its manufacturing & technological leadership, and I believe that I will be able to further Instor’s vision with the right strategy, collaboration, and approach, as I foresee exciting growth opportunities. The retail industry is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years with the advent of hybrid business models. I look forward to increasing our market share, focusing on innovation, research, and development of new product categories and business verticals.”