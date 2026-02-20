Jivraj9 launches new TVC with Neena Gupta on instant tea mix convenience

Jivraj9 has rolled out its third television commercial as part of its ongoing campaign, placing the spotlight on the convenience-led proposition of its Instant Tea Mix.

The new film features brand ambassador Neena Gupta and is set in a familiar household moment. The narrative opens with three generations returning home after a tiring shopping trip, easing into a shared moment of rest that quickly turns into the everyday question of who will make tea.

Gupta steps in to resolve the situation by introducing Jivraj9 Premix as a quick and easy solution. Ready in 30 seconds, the product is positioned as offering the comfort and taste of homemade-style chai without the usual preparation. The film closes with the line, “Ab kahi bhi, kabhi bhi, ghar wali chai. Cut, Mix, Sip, Jivraj9 Premix,” reinforcing the brand’s core message of ease and familiarity.

Speaking about the new TVC, Pathik Viren Shah and Rushabh Viren Shah, executive directors, Jivraj9, said, “Our newest TVC focuses on recognising every household’s simple desire for chai after a long day, and eliminating the hassle of preparing tea the traditional way from scratch. Jivraj9 Premix delivers the warmth of homemade-style chai in just 30 seconds, without compromising on taste. The new campaign is in line with presenting authenticity and convenience – a need underscored by modern-day consumers.”