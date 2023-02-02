Kotak811 unveils new campaign #SamayKoSahiKamPeLagao

“The campaign #SamayKoSahiKamPeLagao aims to encourage consumers to do more with their time by banking with Kotak811,” said Ms Shanti Ekambaram, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. “Kotak811 is making banking so easy and convenient with its digital banking solutions, that it leaves one with more time to do things they like. Kotak811 is positioned as a preferred mode of banking for those who feel traditional banking can take up a lot of their time.”