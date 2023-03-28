Lee Copper launches a summer campaign "Life Is Out There"

The film is conceptualized by Makani Creatives.
Lee Cooper has launched its Summer Campaign for 2023, with the theme "Life Is Out There". To promote the campaign, Lee Cooper has launched a series of digital and social media activities, including a video campaign, influencer collaborations, and a hashtag campaign #LifeIsOutThere.
The campaign encourages people to step out of their comfort zones, embrace new experiences, and live their lives to the fullest. The film captures the essence perfectly as it shows a group of friends on a road trip in a yellow vintage Microbus. The treatment of the video brings alive the core theme of ‘Life Is Out There’ effectively. The carefree yet smooth vibe grows on the viewer. The wanderlust is reflected through their journey as they head to a variety of outdoors like beach, forest & lake side; basically highlighting the theme of the campaign “Life Is Out There".
The "Life Is Out There" campaign features a range of stylish and comfortable summer wear, including denim shorts, printed t-shirts, and breathable dresses, all designed to help people stay cool and stylish in the summer heat. The collection is available online and in Lee Cooper stores and Ajio.
The brand is also planning to host a series of Airport activities in collaboration with Vistara and Indigo, summer events, including campaigning activities, beach parties, and outdoor concerts, in select cities pan India.
Conceptualized by Makani Creatives Executive Creative Director Copy - Anant Medepalli says” Lee Cooper was the go to denim brand for rockstars. Rebellion and experimentation are woven into the brand. We have given rebellion a fresh spin. With a vibrant campaign and film that exude energy. There are no directions in life. As the song goes, live for the flow and your heart shows the way. Life’s out there. It’s about exploring new places. It’s also about leaving your comfort zone and embracing all that life offers”
Neville Suraliwal, servicing head, Makani Creatives said, “The campaign believes that life is all about taking risks, trying new things, and living in the moment. Our Summer Campaign, 'Life Is Out There', is all about inspiring people to do just that. Whether you're exploring a new city, hitting the beach, or just hanging out with friends, we want you to feel confident and stylish in your Lee Cooper gear and enjoy all moments of because #LifeIsOutThere”
Jayesh Sali, head of marketing, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said, "We want to inspire people to embrace the spirit of adventure and explore all the exciting things the world has to offer. This Film also talks about how a group of friends are going on a road trip, hitting the beach, or just enjoying a day out with friends, we want to help you look and feel your best."