Lee Copper launches a summer campaign "Life Is Out There"

The campaign encourages people to step out of their comfort zones, embrace new experiences, and live their lives to the fullest. The film captures the essence perfectly as it shows a group of friends on a road trip in a yellow vintage Microbus. The treatment of the video brings alive the core theme of ‘Life Is Out There’ effectively. The carefree yet smooth vibe grows on the viewer. The wanderlust is reflected through their journey as they head to a variety of outdoors like beach, forest & lake side; basically highlighting the theme of the campaign “Life Is Out There".