Leo Burnett and Digital Water Bank AqVerium announces ‘Water Sustainability Score’

Speaking about the joint initiative, Dr Subramanya Kusnur, chairman & CEO of AquaKraft Group Ventures said “The water crisis is real and needs immediate action. A lot has been spoken about Climate with water clearly missing the narrative. We are thrilled to have partnered with Leo Burnett – an agency that is known for its impactful work on sustainability to not only amplify this message but take timely action towards this crisis. We already have mapped out water-positive practices and getting brands to pledge towards the ‘Water Sustainability Score’ can be a game changer in water preservation. To this effect, we have onboarded Bangalore International Airport Limited on AqVerium and verified & validated the Water Audit report provided to us. We are happy to present the first “Water Sustainability Score”, recognising & incentivising the water positivity of organisations, along with their commitment to sustainability.”