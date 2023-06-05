Leo Burnett leads India’s APAC Effie Awards finalist tally

It has nine entries followed by Ogilvy’s four entries.
Effie Asia Pacific has announced 111 entries as finalists for the APAC Effie Awards, India stands third behind Australia and New Zealand with 16 finalist entries.
Here is the breakup
Leo Burnett:
Changing Education To Keep Girls In School for P&G (3)
National Movement To Keep Girls In School for P&G
Can A Cookie Help India Win A World Cup? for Mondelez India (2)
How Oreo Influenced A Billion Cricket Fans for Mondelez India
Spotify's 3 Year Race To Category Leader for Spotify
Giving India A Lost Piece Of Its History for Airtel
Ogilvy:
Stop The Beauty Test for Hindustan Unilever
Red Label – Taste Of Togetherness for Hindustan Unilever
The (Un)Censored Ad for Bajaj Auto
Not Just A Box Of Chocolates for Mondelez India
McCann Worldgroup:
Zero To Liberation In Six Words for Hero MotoCorp
DDB Mudra:
Eating Equally with Eatqual for McDonald’s India
BBDO:
See Equal #ShareTheLoad for P&G