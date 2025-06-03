L'Oréal Paris launches campaign for casting Crème Gloss featuring global brand ambassador Alia Bhatt

L'Oréal Paris, has launched its latest casting crème gloss range through a campaign starring global ambassador Alia Bhatt. Following her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt now sets hair goals on-screen with this powerful campaign that celebrates self-expression and her time to shine.

The campaign introduces the latest innovation by L’Oréal Paris - an ammonia-free hair color range infused with Glycolic Gloss Complex, which gives 5X glossier hair color, leading to visibly healthier hair and optimal grey coverage. With “My Time To Shine… Is Now”, the campaign talks about how hair color can play an empowering role in a woman’s life. It often marks the bold beginning of change, a visible expression of inner transformation.

In the campaign, Alia Bhatt reveals the secret behind her vibrant hair color - the new Casting Creme Gloss range by L’Oréal Paris. With an effortless flair, she flaunts her glossy hair and highlights how nothing else makes her hair color shine quite like this.

Talking about the campaign, Dario Zizzi, general manager, L'Oréal Paris India, commented, “Alia has brought incredible energy to the L'Oréal Paris family, and we’re delighted to see her light up the screen in this new campaign with us. With this campaign, we’re celebrating powerful milestones, and the role of beautifully glossy hair in helping women feel confident, proud, and ready to shine. At L'Oréal Paris, we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge innovations that not only elevate hair color but also resonate with our consumers’ evolving aspirations.”

With this launch, L'Oréal Paris reinforces its position as a global beauty leader offering expert- driven, high-performance products that celebrate personal evolution. The campaign invites all women to embrace their hair color journey and boldly claim their time to shine.