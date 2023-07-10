Motilal Oswal launches campaign 'Investor Hit Mein Jaari' to empower investors

The "Investor Hit Mein Jaari" campaign features a thought-provoking video wherein a frustrated investor candidly vents his challenges and struggles in the stock market. Through this emotionally charged portrayal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services aims to educate investors about the importance of having an expert guidance and research-backed insights by shedding light on the common issues that investors encounter and the profound impact their decisions in the equity market can have on their lives.