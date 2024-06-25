Muthoot Finance banks on trust in latest campaign; says ‘When in doubt, leave it out’

“From a consumer perspective, it is a universal truth that in life, we often encounter situations with multiple options, leading to confusion about which one to choose. So, whenever in doubt, it is better to leave it out. With regards to our brand film, it acknowledges the implicit faith and trust consumers have placed in us. Gold, especially in the form of jewellery, is not just a piece of metal. It can be a symbol of your family legacy and ancestral identity,” he says.