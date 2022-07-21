Naukri.com launches latest campaign #MyKindaNaukri where everyone finds “the right job”

The brand campaign focuses on use cases ranging from career growth, flexibility, emerging roles, recognition at work, inclusivity, and work culture.
With shifting preferences among the white collared working professionals, from Millennials to Gen Z, it becomes important to re-discover the evolved motivations of today’s jobseekers. Keeping this insight in mind, Naukri.com has launched its latest brand campaign, #MyKindaNaukri.
The pan India campaign aims to acknowledge and address these underlying trends & motivations of jobseekers while shedding light on the various platform features that help cater to the unique needs of each job seeker. The campaign invokes a world where every jobseeker having explored jobs on the platform, will say just one thing - Now that’s #MyKindaNaukri!
To start with and understand these trends, Naukri.com conducted thorough research to understand the changing perceptions, motivations and requirements of job seekers. This survey acted as a building block for the brand campaign and saw active participation from thousands of working professionals across cities, sectors, and job roles.
What was surprising to see was the multitude of reasons that came from jobseekers as to what they value the most. From constraints to aspirations, the job seeker’s mindset has evolved drastically and a ‘higher salary’ is no longer the only factor for a job switch. Today’s jobseekers value many other things such as work culture, impact of work, recognition, training & upskilling, flexibility, career trajectory, and opportunities over monetary benefits, again pointing towards a significant proliferation of what drives Gen Z to work.
This is where Naukri’s latest brand campaign #MyKindaNaukri comes and acknowledges that one size doesn’t fit all. With content and platform features for each of these reasons, India’s largest job platform helps solve them for a wide array of jobseekers. The brand campaign focuses on use cases ranging from career growth, flexibility, emerging roles, recognition at work, inclusivity, and work culture, encouraging professionals to find a job that’s right for them and excel in their careers as Naukri has all kinds of jobs as well as product functionalities to match their interests and skill sets.
#MyKindaNaukri communicates this through 15+ video assets apart from other static assets across all digital channels. While some of them have already gone live, some are to be exposed in a phased manner.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Naukri.com, said, "Naukri.com has been consistently working towards helping job seekers find their preferred jobs and reach their professional goals. Our latest campaign #MyKindaNaukri is an extension to that effort as it addresses the evolved motivations of jobseekers and how Naukri.com can help them land the right job from over 5 lakh job postings on the platform with easy filters to find the perfect fit.”