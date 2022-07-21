Naukri.com launches latest campaign #MyKindaNaukri where everyone finds “the right job”

This is where Naukri’s latest brand campaign #MyKindaNaukri comes and acknowledges that one size doesn’t fit all. With content and platform features for each of these reasons, India’s largest job platform helps solve them for a wide array of jobseekers. The brand campaign focuses on use cases ranging from career growth, flexibility, emerging roles, recognition at work, inclusivity, and work culture, encouraging professionals to find a job that’s right for them and excel in their careers as Naukri has all kinds of jobs as well as product functionalities to match their interests and skill sets.