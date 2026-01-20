Nestlé CEREGROW’s new film puts focus on nutrient-dense meals for young children

CEREGROW, Nestlé India’s nutrition brand for kids, has launched its latest brand film rooted in a simple but powerful insight – Kids have small tummies. The campaign talks about it is easy to fill them up but filling them with nutrition is the key difference.

Through a relatable narrative where the ‘wise kid’ educates her mom about nutrition, the film brings to light an everyday reality faced by parents of young kids: while little ones often eat small portions, those limited amounts need to deliver meaningful nutrition. The campaign highlights why nutrient dense foods like CEREGROW can help during early childhood, when growth and development are at their peak.

Speaking about the campaign, Vineet Singh, head – Nestlé Nutrition, India, said, “Early childhood is a critical phase of growth and development, and nutrition plays a vital role during these formative years. Kids have small stomachs, needing nutrient-dense foods to ensure appropriate nutrition. Through this film, we aim to reassure parents that in addition to the food they lovingly prepare, CEREGROW, made from grains and milk, and with nutrients such as Protein, Iron and Omega 3(ALA) can help support normal growth and development.”

The 360-degree campaign plans to amplify the brand film launch across multiple touchpoints. The film unfolds across TV and digital platforms in multiple languages. To further amplify the product benefits, short form snackable videos will also be going live across digital and social platforms.