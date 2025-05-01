Nike's Jordan Brand's latest ad is a 7-minute film featuring Luka Dončić

In a clever marketing slam dunk, Jordan Brand has put Luka Dončić on the dock—not for his controversial trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, but for being criminally talented on the basketball court.

The sportswear giant has released an ambitious seven-minute short film titled "The Trial of Luka Dončić", a tongue-in-cheek legal drama that tackles the ultimate sporting contradiction: how could a man so devastatingly ruthless on the court have shoes that are so bloody brilliant?

Directed by Jody Hill of production company Caviar, in collaboration with Wieden+Kennedy, Portland, the playful spot arrives at the perfect moment as Dončić's star power reaches new heights following his blockbuster move to the Lakers.

The campaign has cleverly capitalised on the player's reputation as a court menace, beginning with ominous social media teasers that depicted the Slovenian in a villainous light alongside movie poster-style "Bad Luka" images.

The verdict in this theatrical courtroom drama? "Not Guilty"—though one suspects Jordan Brand was never truly concerned about the outcome.

The film opens with Dončić being hauled before the court for "bad behaviour"—a nod to his competitive on-court persona. Proceedings quickly descend into a farce when a mesmerised juror becomes distracted by the defendant's rather dashing Jordan Brand footwear.

When called upon to present his defence, Dončić orchestrates a basketball-style "Defence!" chant that sweeps through the courtroom like wildfire, gathering participation from jurors and onlookers alike.

In a particularly comical scene, a young witness recounts Dončić hitting a game-winner and subsequently shouting at her father—only to reveal that her dad was equally enamoured with Luka's shoes, which was the true subject of their animated discussion.

When finally questioned directly about his notorious trash-talk and whether he enjoys being "bad", Dončić responds with nothing more than a knowing wink before showcasing his Jordan Luka 4 sneakers.

This display proves sufficient to sway the entire jury, culminating in courtroom jubilation as the verdict is delivered.

The timing couldn't be more perfect for the Jumpman, with Dončić currently leading the NBA in jersey sales since his trade to the Lakers. It's a remarkable turnaround for the 25-year-old star who was reportedly blindsided by the Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade him for $100 million.

Nevertheless, Dončić has embraced his new Hollywood home with characteristic flair, guiding the Lakers into championship contention during the current playoff run.

This isn't Jordan Brand's first attempt to capitalise on Dončić's marketability. In February, they released another cheeky advertisement featuring their star asset removing a Texas number plate from his vintage car and replacing it with a California equivalent—all while George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas" played knowingly in the background.

The advert concluded with the uncompromising tagline: "Full Tank. No Mercy".