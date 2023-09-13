Nykaa celebrates beauty beyond looks in 'Kya Khoob Lagte Ho' campaign

The campaign has been directed by ad filmmaker Prasoon Pandey and conceptualised by The Script Room.
Nykaa, the leading beauty and lifestyle retailer has launched its latest campaign, Kya Khoob Lagte Ho emphasising the power of sincere compliments and the beauty within our daily lives and relationships. Directed by ad filmmaker Prasoon Pandey and conceptualised by The Script Room, the campaign consists of four heartwarming films that capture the essence of beauty that transcends the physical.
The campaign focuses on the idea that genuine compliments have the ability to touch hearts and make them flourish. Nykaa encourages viewers to recognise that their true, authentic selves are often the most beautiful, especially to those closest to their hearts.
These films tell personal yet universally relatable stories, featuring unique exchanges between individuals who share special bonds, such as a mother and daughter, an engaged couple, siblings, and a teacher with her students.
Nykaa's 'Kya Khoob Lagte Ho' campaign celebrates beauty that goes beyond the visible and invites viewers to appreciate the unique beauty in their loved ones. The films can be watched on Nykaa's digital and social channels.
Speaking about the campaign, Nykaa’s founder and CEO Falguni Nayar says, "At the heart of Nykaa resides an idea of beauty that is uninhibited and original to everyone who wants to express themselves. Over the years we have celebrated this idea through unique stories of inspiration, empowerment and human connections. Our new campaign once again presents a differentiated perspective, inviting each one of us to appreciate the extraordinary beauty in everyday relationships- our own ‘Kya Khoob Lagte Ho’ moments. We are delighted to present this thought via four new films and hope these will resonate far beyond Nykaa’s vast universe of beauty customers."