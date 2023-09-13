Nykaa celebrates beauty beyond looks in 'Kya Khoob Lagte Ho' campaign

Speaking about the campaign, Nykaa’s founder and CEO Falguni Nayar says, "At the heart of Nykaa resides an idea of beauty that is uninhibited and original to everyone who wants to express themselves. Over the years we have celebrated this idea through unique stories of inspiration, empowerment and human connections. Our new campaign once again presents a differentiated perspective, inviting each one of us to appreciate the extraordinary beauty in everyday relationships- our own ‘Kya Khoob Lagte Ho’ moments. We are delighted to present this thought via four new films and hope these will resonate far beyond Nykaa’s vast universe of beauty customers."