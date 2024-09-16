Re'equil highlights hidden challenges of motherhood in its new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The video is now available on Re’equil’s Instagram page.
Re'equil, a personal care brand, is shedding light on the experience of motherhood through a campaign video that highlights the unseen struggles of postpartum depression and the quiet strength of mothers who navigate through them with resilience and courage.
Re’equil’s video campaign shows that the best support often comes from ensuring that every mother feels she is not alone, even during tough times.
"Every year, 60 lakh mothers and 60 lakh fathers experience postpartum depression. It is a profound and often overlooked challenge that many mothers face as they navigate the transition after childbirth." according to a press release from Re'equil.
"In India, postpartum depression affects 1 in every 5 new mothers but often goes unnoticed due to societal stigma." stated a press release by Re'equil. "Silence can leave new mothers feeling isolated, but sometimes all they need is understanding. Simply listening, validating their emotions, and offering non-judgmental support creates a safe space for them" stated in a press release by Re'equil."
“We understand that postpartum can be a period of significant emotional challenge. Our campaign aims to celebrate the strength of mothers and promote open conversations about their experiences and resilience,” said the Re’equil Team.
Re’equil’s campaign is a call to end the generational silence surrounding postpartum depression and ensure that future generations of parents are prepared, empowered, and unafraid to face the challenges of parenthood. The brand aims to create conversations around this important subject.
