Rohit Shetty’s ‘Made in India’ featuring Ranveer Ching making waves

Elaborating on this clutter breaking campaign, the marketing team of Capital Foods, said, “Our goal is simple - enable our consumers to rustle up some delicious Desi Chinese cuisine at ease and at home. Our brand communications however, have always been clutter breaking. And what has helped greatly is the fact that our relationship with Ranveer isn't as much about a celebrity endorsement as it is a brand partnership. He is part of our strategic discussions and takes a keen interest in the brand personally. The media planning however, intends to take the message to the masses in both domestic and international markets, appealing to those with a loving appetite for both food and Bollywood. And, our ever-growing popularity as the only Desi Chinese brand is evidence enough. We are delighted that the “Made In India” film has made its way to a wide audience. We truly appreciate the memes that this campaign has helped cook up a sure and obvious sign of its popularity”.