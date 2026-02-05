Samsung’s #WithGalaxy campaign enters Guinness World Records

Samsung’s India #WithGalaxy photography campaign for the Galaxy S series has been recognised by Guinness World Records for setting two global records during its nationwide run.

The campaign, which ran from 30 December 2025 to 26 January 2026, has been certified as the largest smartphone photography competition and for creating the most contributions to an online photo sentence, forming a large-scale collaborative digital artwork.

Open to Indian citizens using the Galaxy S series, the initiative invited participants to capture everyday moments from across the country. According to the company, the campaign received 31,331 photo submissions, which were compiled into a visual mosaic reflecting different aspects of life in India.

“The India #WithGalaxy campaign unites people and celebrates the essence of a nation. By setting two Guinness World Records, we have showcased the capabilities of the Galaxy S Series and amplified the voices of our consumers who celebrate India’s diversity, beauty, and spirit through their lenses. This initiative reflects Samsung’s commitment to fostering innovation and cultural storytelling, empowering individuals to share their unique perspectives. We are immensely proud of this achievement and grateful to everyone who contributed to making this milestone possible,” said Raju Pullan, senior vice president, MX Business, Samsung India.

The campaign was curated around four broad themes—Faces of India, Sights of India, Spirit of India and Colours of India—covering portraits, landscapes, everyday moments and visual details associated with the country’s cultural identity.

The initiative was anchored by filmmaker Kabir Khan along with more than 30 regional photographers, who supported participation and outreach across different parts of India.