Short: Wakefit presses snooze on L&T; chair’s toxic comments
Here's how mattress brand Wakefit reacted to L&T; chairperson's comments on working hours
Wakefit, a sleep solutions brand, has humorously criticised L&T; chairperson SN Subrahmanyan's suggestion of a 90-hour workweek, including Sundays, using a playful advertisement as part of their Gaddagiri campaign
The advertisement features a husband obsessed with work, leading to comical conflict with his wife, and suggests that better sleep on a Wakefit mattress could resolve such disputes
The Gaddagiri campaign by Wakefit is known for its satirical take on viral issues, previously addressing topics like Deepinder Goyal’s job search and Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour workweek suggestion
Subrahmanyan's comments have sparked widespread ridicule and criticism, with many industry leaders publicly dismissing the idea of such extended work hours. Rajiv Bajaj, Anand Mahindra, and Adar Poonawalla have emphasised the importance of work-life balance, rejecting the notion of excessive working hours
Harsh Goenka criticized the idea humorously, suggesting that renaming Sunday to "Sun-duty" would lead to burnout, not success, and stressed the necessity of work-life balance
Actress Deepika Padukone also expressed her shock at the statement, further amplifying the criticism by commenting on the company’s defense of their chairperson.
Kunal Dubey, CMO - Wakefit, said to afaqs! that the idea emerged during some brainstorming sessions with his team. “We identified that lack of proper sleep often underpins human behaviours, from road rage to poor decision-making,” he explains.
