Sociapa bags the digital mandate for Patanjali’s Nutrela Nutrition

Account Director, Sonakshi Raina says, “We are honoured to have been given an opportunity to work with a remarkable and a prestigious brand like Patanjali for their new label Nutrela Nutrition. This is a very different range from their usual product line with which the brand wants to reach out to the millennials and young parents to instill the idea of healthy living. The approach Sociapa will be taking for the brand will resonate with the brand as its going to be very fresh, youthful and lively. Looking at our team’s experience and knowledge in this industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening the brand's affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions.”