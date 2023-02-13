Sociapa bags the digital mandate for Patanjali’s Nutrela Nutrition

The brand’s product range comprises Protein Powder, Kids' and Women's superfood
Sociapa has bagged the digital mandate for Patanjali’s Nutrela Nutrition. The agency will now be taking care of the digital mandate that includes services like brand’s social media management, influencer management, campaign and strategy planning for Nutrela Nutrition – range by Patanjali Foods to meet current health challenges amongst the consumers. The brand’s product range comprises Protein Powder, Kids' and Women's superfoods along with other healthy products.
Account Director, Sonakshi Raina says, “We are honoured to have been given an opportunity to work with a remarkable and a prestigious brand like Patanjali for their new label Nutrela Nutrition. This is a very different range from their usual product line with which the brand wants to reach out to the millennials and young parents to instill the idea of healthy living. The approach Sociapa will be taking for the brand will resonate with the brand as its going to be very fresh, youthful and lively. Looking at our team’s experience and knowledge in this industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening the brand's affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions.”
Alpesh Rawal, manager - marketing (Nutraceutical), Patanjali Foods on the association says, "Patanjali Foods is excited to embark on a new chapter in our social media journey with Sociapa by our side. With their professional approach and unwavering commitment to excellence, we know that Sociapa is the right partner to help us reach new heights on social media. We look forward to a successful partnership and the positive impact it will have on our brand and online presence."