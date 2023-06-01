Spotlight is once again on sham work as award season kicks off

“The best way to prove that creativity is a force for business, change and good in the world, is to ensure that scam work is removed from the festival. Where we, in our absolute discretion, consider that an entry is a scam (a ‘scam entry’), we may withdraw it or remove the entrant’s Lions or special award (as applicable). Examples of a scam entry include, but are not limited to, work that hasn’t aired, didn’t run and/or hasn’t been approved by the brand.”