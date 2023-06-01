Spotlight is once again on sham work as award season kicks off

Experts weigh in on what kind of work should be eligible to win awards and what the dilution of standards says about the state of advertising in India.
Advertising and marketing awards are a meaningful way to recognise and celebrate creativity, talent and hardworking teams in the industry. Hence, it is only natural for advertising agencies to look forward to these awards and send in clutter-breaking entries that have the potential to win a medal.
This is the ideal situation. Unfortunately, the industry is yet to tackle malpractice, when it comes to awards. There are multiple types of malpractices in advertising - an ad that had a limited run, a product or innovation that is a great idea, but didn’t proceed beyond the pilot stage, etc.
‘Scamvertisng’ is hardly new. For the uninitiated, it is advertising that is made only for the purpose of winning awards. And, what’s more, these campaigns do get nominated and eventually bag prestigious awards too.
This skit by Zulu Alpha Kilo, a Canadian advertising agency, perfectly defines ‘scamvertising’.
Recently, two Indian agencies were seen dueling it out over the legitimacy of each other’s work. This year, two campaigns from India that have entered Cannes Lions 2023, are like the replicas of each other. Both the agencies (VMLY&R and Dentsu Creative) have developed ‘kala teekas’.
These teekas are actually 'repellants' to safeguard children from mosquitoes that cause malaria. The campaigns have entered the Branded Experience category at Cannes Lions 2023.
Industry experts believe that since none of these ‘products’ could actually be purchased in the market by people, neither should be eligible for awards.
‘Arogya Bindu’ can be purchased on IndiaMart - a B2B website. However it is alleged that the product actually doesn’t exist. On the other hand, Dentsu’s ‘Suraksha Ka Teeka’ was only distributed in Bareilly as an awareness campaign to fight malaria. Again, you and I can’t purchase this product in the market.
According to an industry veteran, who didn’t wish to be named, the reason agencies resort to such measures is because it is extremely difficult for them to get recognised on a global stage, like Cannes Lions. He adds that the agencies come up with such ‘innovations’ and dedicate all their efforts to making an impressive ‘case study’ video.
“Awards like Cannes Lions rely solely on the case study video to decide the winners. All the efforts are put in to present a remarkable case study. The campaign becomes secondary.”
“Another reason this happens, is because Cannes Lions is a tough playground. It is extremely difficult for agencies to win on the basis of their work, with so much competition around.”
Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner at Enormous Brand Solutions, says that the agencies should, instead, focus on the quality of their work.
“This is a quiet practice that has been present in the industry for a long time. Instead of resorting to this, agencies should focus on the kind of work they create. If you look at TV, radio and newspapers today, nothing remarkable, in terms of advertising, is coming out, which is unfortunate.”
Eligibility
According to Cannes Lions 2023 eligibility criteria, clause 5.1, the award entries must have aired, launched or released to the relevant audience for the first time during the period, starting February 21, 2022 and ending April 23, 2023.
However for the Brand Experience & Activation category, if the work ran before the start of the eligibility period, but a minimum of 50% of the implementation ran within the period, then it can still be entered for Cannes Lions.
The rules also talk about the importance of fairness of entries. “Entrants and ascential must act fairly in their application of the rules, without seeking to exploit them to the unfair advantage, or disadvantage, of any given entrant. Entrants must not undertake any activities that would bring the fairness of the festival or the Cannes Lions awards into disrepute.”
On the scamvertising issue, the rules say, “The festival represents the best in creative vision and achievement, and we continually strive to protect the spirit and purity of the Cannes Lions awards. The issue of scam work is an important one that we take seriously. The role of the festival is to set the benchmark for creativity in communication, celebrate creativity and reward outstanding creative work.”
“The best way to prove that creativity is a force for business, change and good in the world, is to ensure that scam work is removed from the festival. Where we, in our absolute discretion, consider that an entry is a scam (a ‘scam entry’), we may withdraw it or remove the entrant’s Lions or special award (as applicable). Examples of a scam entry include, but are not limited to, work that hasn’t aired, didn’t run and/or hasn’t been approved by the brand.”
The rules talk about the consequences of non-compliance (of their rules). “Where we deem that an entrant has deliberately and knowingly contravened the rules (including by entering an ineligible or scam entry), we may ban any or all those individuals or companies named on the relevant entry’s credit list from entering the 2023 festival, the 2023 Cannes Lions awards or future versions of both.”
“We will determine the appropriate length and nature of the ban, based on the seriousness of the case involved. Not all situations are the same, and each case will be dealt with on its own merits.”
What role do brands play here?
Lloyd Mathias, a veteran marketer, angel investor, and business and marketing strategist, states that such practices only showcase the integrity of the agencies involved.
When asked why brands sign off on sham work, Mathias shares, “Some brands, or rather brand managers, are made aware that a particular campaign is being made for the purpose of awards. Clients and agencies share great relationships. Agencies work round the year for clients on their campaigns. So, there are always backend disclosures with the brand.”
“Fake advertising, or advertising created just for the purpose of (winning) awards, has been happening for decades now. Even in India, there have been cases of various high impact campaigns that have been created for the purpose of awards. Agencies ensure such campaigns are done in obscure regions.”
“The real perpetrators are the agencies here. It speaks volumes about their ethos. Agencies then use these awards as a basis to pitch in future clients. Who wouldn’t want to work with award-winning agencies? This puts a question on an agency’s integrity and should not be done at any level,” Mathias adds.
According to Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director at Rediffusion the entire ecosystem is to be blamed.
“Most campaigns that end up winning, are fake (campaigns). The entire ecosystem is corrupted. It is nothing new and has been going on years. I have no idea what people gain by winning false awards. It is deplorable but no one is stopping it, so it continues. The client as well as the agency, should be called out. It is unfortunate that many campaigns that win, are fake and are celebrated at the highest levels.”