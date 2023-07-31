Swiggy launches nationwide campaign ‘Swiggy Weekends’

As part of the campaign, Swiggy has launched three new films in Hinglish and two films in Southern languages, employing misdirection as a key device.
Swiggy has announced a new nationwide campaign, ‘Swiggy Weekends’. Conceptualised to pique consumers’ intrigue through the ingenious use of misdirection, the short and snappy TVCs promise to take them on an unexpected and delicious journey that has become characteristic of Swiggy.
The films build intrigue with the audience, cleverly tricking viewers with intense scenarios, leading them to expect something entirely different.
However, to their surprise, the intensity is directed towards the irresistible food offers from Swiggy, igniting a craving that can only be satisfied with a delightful meal from their favorite restaurants at a great discounts on weekends. The campaign is live in 9 languages across the country.
One of the films opens with a young boy in a school uniform, nervously clutching his mark sheet as he enters his house. The tension builds as his father playfully taunts about a number, which we assume are the boy’s marks. The mother joins in, and even grandfather seems to be on the verge of making a remark. As the elders corner the boy, the doorbell rings. To the boy's surprise, he finds a Swiggy's delivery person at their doorstep with their food order, giving away the suspense that the elders were referring to the irresistible weekend discounts on Swiggy all along.
Aparna Giridhar, vice president - brand marketing at Swiggy, shared, “Our consumers order in a lot more on weekends, 25% more to be specific. Hence we wanted to celebrate the joy of weekends through irresistible offers on Swiggy and the 'Swiggy Weekends' campaign came to life. We've used the popular misdirection route to drive home the fact that - no matter what the situation, good food at great prices is always in our minds. So if it's the weekend then it's time to Swiggy!"
With top restaurants such as Wow Momo, Faasos, Eatfit, Biryani by Kilo, Nirula’s and Burger Singh across the county participating in this campaign, Swiggy continues to bring attractive supersaver offers to its users. Users can take advantage of a flat ₹125 discount on any purchase of ₹199 or more. This exciting offer begins every Friday at 12 noon and remains valid until Sunday, running until mid-September. This means users can indulge in their favourite cuisines at unbeatable prices and create unforgettable moments with loved ones during the weekends.
The campaign will be integrated across platforms, including digital media, television, outdoor, and social media channels. Swiggy is confident that the combination of misdirection, humor, and the allure of their food offerings will leave an impact on viewers, encouraging them to experience the magic of "Swiggy Weekends" firsthand.