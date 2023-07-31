Swiggy launches nationwide campaign ‘Swiggy Weekends’

One of the films opens with a young boy in a school uniform, nervously clutching his mark sheet as he enters his house. The tension builds as his father playfully taunts about a number, which we assume are the boy’s marks. The mother joins in, and even grandfather seems to be on the verge of making a remark. As the elders corner the boy, the doorbell rings. To the boy's surprise, he finds a Swiggy's delivery person at their doorstep with their food order, giving away the suspense that the elders were referring to the irresistible weekend discounts on Swiggy all along.