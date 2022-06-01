Taproot Dentsu & Cipla Health get Ayushmann Khurrana energised in their Latest Campaign

Conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu, a dentsuMB company and the creative agency from dentsu India, the TVC showcases Ayushmann Khurrana saving the day through an act that not only reveals a noble heart but his incredible energy as well. In this energetic and heart-warming story, Ayushmann happens to be a passer-by who comes across a wedding in distress and saves it from an inevitable disaster. The film is adrenaline-packed with high impact energy shots that showcase the brand’s promise of max energy through engaging storytelling. The primary highlight of this TVC has been fitness, stamina, and energy portrayed by the actor, which perfectly encapsulates the key messaging of the brand. The ad has been launched across TV, digital, cinemas and social media platforms.