Tata Tea Gold Care launches weather-responsive CTV ads with GroupM

GroupM, a WPP company, has developed a TV campaign for Tata Tea Gold Care, handled by Wavemaker. The campaign features addressable ads that dynamically adapt to real-time weather conditions, incorporating geotagged callouts for precise consumer targeting. By leveraging local weather patterns, this innovative approach delivers tailored messaging aligned with consumer needs during the monsoon season, highlighting the immunity benefits of Tata Tea Gold Care’s herbal blend.

The campaign was specifically designed to reinforce Tata Tea Gold Care’s health benefits during the rainy season, targeting consumers with messages that promote wellness and immunity as rains start across key markets. In cities like Bengaluru, ads automatically switched to emphasise health-focused benefits whenever rain began, integrating the brand message with changing weather conditions. This approach allowed GroupM to overcome the challenge of sudden weather shifts, delivering timely, locally tailored content by leveraging real-time weather data and collaborating with multiple forecast sources.

Additionally, GroupM introduced Kannada and Bengali creatives in the first phase of the campaign for audiences in Bengaluru and Kolkata. In the second phase, as weather-based targeting was implemented, the creatives shifted entirely to Hindi to maintain differentiation and prevent creative fatigue from the earlier languages. Both regular and weather-responsive Hindi creatives were used, resulting in a 22.5% increase in long-term effectiveness over standard creatives, with addressable audiences responding 12.5% more positively to the dynamic ads. This response and uplift in effectiveness demonstrate how personalised, contextually relevant messaging can drive both brand recall and emotional resonance.

Rajiv Rajagopal, head of Advanced TV, GroupM Nexus said, "This campaign is a testament to how technology can transform advertising by creating personalised, data driven experiences that resonate with consumers. By leveraging real-time weather data and addressable creative technology, we’ve set a new standard in CTV advertising, ensuring messages reach the right audience at the right moment. We are optimistic that this transformational technology will not only enhance brand impact but also pave way for more meaningful, relevant consumer interactions across diverse markets, making advertising more effective and engaging in the long run."

Taranjeet Kaur, VP & head of media digital marketing, Brand PR, TCPL said, “Using GroupM to explore addressable creative for Tata Tea Gold Care was a game-changer. Tailoring our message to both our audience and real-time weather signals yielded great results and this approach clearly resonated. We're excited to continue leveraging these advanced techniques for future campaigns.”

By merging real-time weather data with advanced targeting and localised content, GroupM has crafted a consumer experience that enhances both relevance and engagement.