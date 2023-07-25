Ujjivan SFB unveils its campaign ‘Ek Doosre Pe Bharosa, Ek Doosre Ki Tarakki’

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's commitment to providing banking and financial services to the aspiring middle class through financial & digital inclusion and customer-centricity has resulted in the development of strong bonds of trust with its clients over time. Currently, the bank feels proud to serve more than seventy-five million consumers who have placed unwavering trust in its services, forging long-lasting partnerships and contributing to their growth and development. This McCann Bangalore multimedia campaign beautifully captures the campaign's emphasis on trust, which rests at the heart of the campaign.