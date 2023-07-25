Ujjivan SFB unveils its campaign ‘Ek Doosre Pe Bharosa, Ek Doosre Ki Tarakki’

The brand campaign will be amplified for the next 45 days across broadcast, OTT, print, outdoor and digital platforms.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB), a small finance bank in India, launched its brand campaign 'Ek Doosre Pe Bharosa, Ek Doosre Ki Tarakki' today, recognising the transformative force of trust and its role in fostering mutual progress.
With a strong emphasis on trust, community, and inclusiveness, the campaign seeks to strengthen the bond between the bank and its customers while encouraging mutual development.
Trust is the fundamental element that binds individuals, communities, and institutions together, and rests at the centre of every successful relationship. The ‘Ek Doosre Pe Bharosa, Ek Doosre Ki Tarakki’ campaign aims to emphasise the pivotal role that trust plays not only in banking, but also in other areas of life. The campaign was inspired by the countless instances in which trust proved to be a catalyst for mutual progress.
In this compelling campaign, the brand presents four captivating slices of life, each depicting meaningful relationships in which mutual trust serves as the catalyst for remarkable personal growth and development. Whether it is a long-standing relationship between a coffee vendor and his customer, a teacher and her pupil, a working professional and his childhood food vendor, or even between two strangers, where there is trust, growth is inevitable.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's commitment to providing banking and financial services to the aspiring middle class through financial & digital inclusion and customer-centricity has resulted in the development of strong bonds of trust with its clients over time. Currently, the bank feels proud to serve more than seventy-five million consumers who have placed unwavering trust in its services, forging long-lasting partnerships and contributing to their growth and development. This McCann Bangalore multimedia campaign beautifully captures the campaign's emphasis on trust, which rests at the heart of the campaign.
The brand campaign will be amplified for the next 45 days across broadcast, OTT, print, outdoor and digital platforms.
Commenting on the campaign, Carol Furtado, chief business officer, Ujjivan SFB said "Trust is at the centre of everything we do at Ujjivan SFB. We are devoted to fostering a relationship of trust with our customers, ensuring that they feel safe and appreciated at every stage of their financial journey. This campaign represents our commitment to building long-lasting relationships with our customers and partnering with them to realise their maximum potential."
Lakshman Velayutham, chief marketing officer, Ujjivan SFB, said, "Our 'Ek Doosre Pe Bharosa, Ek Doosre Ki Tarakki' campaign is about more than just banking; it represents the essence of existence itself. Individuals, communities, and institutions are propelled towards progress and prosperity by their trust in one another. Through this campaign, we hope to foster a culture of trust and collaboration, enabling our customers to pursue their goals without fear."
Sambit Mohanty, head of creative, McCann South, said, “What makes us human is the ability to trust, to put faith in one another. And this faith is mostly rewarded in progress and growth. This simple insight has been put to good use in our new campaign for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank - which has over 75 Lakh+ customers today, thanks to the trust reposed in it.”
'Ek Doosre Pe Bharosa, Ek Doosre Ki Tarakki' campaign encourages everyone to embrace the power of trust and unity, recognizing that by placing confidence in one another, we can forge a brighter and more prosperous future together.