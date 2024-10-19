Flipkart Minutes playfully thanks competitors in ad campaign starring Viswanathan Anand

Flipkart Minutes, a quick commerce platform, has launched a new ad campaign that cleverly acknowledges its competitors for promoting their brand indirectly. The ad highlights how quick commerce platforms, known for promising deliveries in minutes, are inadvertently promoting Flipkart Minutes every time they advertise their services.

In the campaign, Walmart-backed Flipkart Minutes presents a twist in the competitive landscape. The company suggests that when other platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, Supertails, and Swiggy Instamart promise to deliver groceries, electronics, or pet supplies in minutes, they are effectively endorsing Flipkart Minutes by emphasising quick deliveries in 'Minutes'. The ad features distorted imagery of these rival brands, but their identities remain recognisable.

The campaign, conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, stars chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, labelled as the 'chess GOAT' and a 'very smart person'. The ad showcases Anand asking playful questions with intentionally low-quality VFX to add a comedic element.

In a playful gesture, Flipkart Minutes "thanks" its competitors for their unintended promotion by sending them bouquets, chocolates, and teddies – all sourced from the Flipkart Minutes platform. The ad also takes a lighthearted jab, noting that while other platforms are spending millions on advertising, they are essentially advertising for Flipkart Minutes.