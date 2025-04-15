OML conceptualises and executes a multi-platform campaign for the Moto Edge 60 Fusion launch on Flipkart that gets the internet talking

Only Much Louder, a market-leading, full-service creative and entertainment business network has designed and executed an innovative campaign for the launch of the Moto Edge 60 Fusion, which will be available exclusively on Flipkart from April 9. The campaign highlights the smartphone’s immersive 1.5K all-curved display that has captured audience attention and sparked conversations across platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) generating 60 Million+ impressions.

At the center of the campaign is a full-page advertisement in The Times Of India that creates an optical illusion to make the newspaper's page appear curved. The ad reads: “Although it may seem curved, this newspaper page is still flat – just like most ‘quad-curved’ phones.” This clever visual comparison drives home the uniqueness of the Moto Edge 60 Fusion, which stands apart as the only true all-curved display smartphone in the Indian market.

The use of print paired with a distinctive visual, didn’t just grab attention; it traveled. Within hours of the newspaper hitting stands, photos of the ad flooded social media timelines. Popular meme pages like therealshitgyaan and BCBilliofficial alongside Twelebs like Sagarcasm and Gaurag riffed on the concept with their own takes, while Linkedin creators Ashish Jhunjhunwala and Shitiz Dogra praised the brand for making an ‘old-school medium’ contemporary. Reactions poured in, with users saying things like, “Motorola just fact-checked the entire smartphone industry with a newspaper” and “When your ad campaign is as innovative as your actual product”. The campaign quickly gained traction across social platforms, culminating in the #MotoEdge60FusionOnFlipkart trending at No. 1 on X.

Pankaj Malani, SVP, Revenue at Only Much Louder said, “At OML, we focus on creating cultural moments by identifying real consumer pain points and addressing them through creativity. When it came to the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, the idea was to spark curiosity and invite people to question what they see and experience. We didn’t just want to highlight the phone’s standout features—we wanted to tell a story that builds an emotional connection and shapes how people perceive technology.”

The campaign extended to outdoor media with billboards carrying the tagline: “Your life is not boring, your display is” nudging viewers to rethink their smartphone experience. Another leg of the campaign tapped into the modern dating experience to showcase the world’s first true-colour camera, which captures a young woman’s dating woes as profile pictures rarely match reality—until she meets someone who looks exactly as expected, thanks to the Moto Edge 60 Fusion’s camera.

Each leg of OML’s campaign tapped into a different audience mindset, creatively showcasing key features of the Moto Edge 60 Fusion with a blend of humour, relatability, and smart visual hooks. The phone will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart, Motorola’s online retail partner, starting April 9, with prices beginning at Rs 20,999.