Patanjali receives legal notice for alleged use of animal product in its tooth powder

A lawyer who made the allegation has sought clarification on the use of 'Samudra Phen' (cuttlefish) in its product Divya Dant Manjan.
Patanjali has been served with a legal notice over the alleged use of a non-vegetarian substance named as 'Samudra Phen' (cuttlefish) in one of its dental products Divya Dant Manjan. The product is labelled as green i.e. means vegetarian.
The issue is raised by lawyer Shasha Jain on Twitter. She wrote in the caption, “ This infringes upon consumer rights & is deeply offensive to our community and other vegetarian communities.”
"The use of Samundra Fen, a non-vegetarian ingredient, in the product while marketing and selling it as a vegetarian product violates consumer rights and the labeling regulations for the said category of products", Jain said in the notice.
"Some of my family members, relatives, colleagues and friends use your 'Divya Dant Manjan' and their religious sentiments were hurt when they learned about the product's deceptive use of Samundra Fen. I myself am a user of many products from your company but now, I am feeling reluctant to use Patanjali products, at least until I receive clarification from your side regarding this matter," Jain stated in the legal notice.
She posted a copy of the legal notice on the public forum platform. She asked the company to give clarifications within 15 days of receipt of this notice, failing will incomplled her to make initiate appropriate legal proceedings against company at the court of law.